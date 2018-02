THE BOYNE River was awash with colour today, as the fourth annual Raft Up Party took over the waterway.

Raising money for the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, the event saw hundreds jump on inflatable rafts and float down the Boyne River towards the boat ramp near MJ's on Boyne.

While plenty stayed afloat, there were also plenty that looked sure to sink, as people braved the weekend heatwave to join the fun.