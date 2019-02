Mark Zita Mark Zita is a digital producer and reporter for The Observer. A primary school teacher for four years, he decided to chase his dream career. Prior to working in Gladstone, Mark was an associate producer for Seven News Brisbane, where he oversaw news updates and co-produced the 4pm news bulletin. Mark likes to write stories about education, transportation, technology and weather. Full Profile Login to follow

GLADSTONE residents have shown incredible love for their cats.

More than 300 proud cat owners submitted photos via The Observer's Facebook page in the search for the region's cutest cats and kittens.

We put the call out for Facebook followers to nominate their cats, and many people shared very sweet and adorable kittens.

While there were more than 300 adorable pets nominated, we think these 101 cats deserve an honourable mention.