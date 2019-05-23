CEO SPEAKS:Galilee Basin mega mine under question

IT IS understood the proposed coal mine situated next door to the controversial Adani project has been scrapped.

Green advocacy group, Lock the Gate Alliance has claimed the MacMines Austasia China Stone open-cut and underground thermal coal mine project will most likely not go ahead due to "international market factors".

The proposed $7 billion mega-mine in the Galilee Basin was tipped to create thousands of jobs within Central Queensland and generate billions of dollars in royalties.

The ABC reported the company had terminated mining lease applications without explanation.

The Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy confirmed to the Daily Mercury, the company had chosen to withdraw the application for mining licences.

Conditional approvals for the project were granted by the Coordinator General in November last year.

The Daily Mercury has made attempts to contact Macmines Austasia but has been unsuccessful. A source has claimed the company's phone lines are disconnected and the Brisbane address listed on the company's website was vacated in 2016.

A Chinese number listed on the company's website also rings out before an automated message confirms it has been disconnected

MacMines CEO Russel Phillips told the Daily Mercury he was not in the position to comment on the situation as it progresses. He indicated there was some sort of future for the project saying "the next steps" were being discussed internally.

LTGA spokesperson Carmel Flint claimed there was a decline in thermal coal markets globally, which could be a contributing factor in the decision.

"What's clear is that workers in Central Queensland and other coal mining areas need options for long term, steady employment, that isn't subject to the boom and bust cycle of the coal market," Ms Flint said.

"Mining companies come and go, but Queensland needs long-term jobs in agriculture and renewable energy that can be relied on.

"We are witnessing a decline in thermal coal markets globally, and Australia is already feeling the impacts of this."

More to come.

About the China Stone project:

The proposed mine is located 300 km west of Mackay.

It was expected to create 3900 construction jobs and 3400 operational jobs.