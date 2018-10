SOME of the region's most talented youngsters put on a show not to be forgotten, when the 2018 Eisteddfod Gala Showcase was held yesterday.

The talented youth performed speech and drama, instrumental and dance at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, showing off the region's many talents.

With the eisteddfod done and dusted for 2018, it was an opportunity to have the best performances back for one last time in front of an appreciative crowd.