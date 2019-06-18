Gala event is showcased to get more women and girls to play

GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN: Action from the women's division two grand final last year. Yeh The Girls Gala event offers fun.

GIRLS JUST WANT TO HAVE FUN: Action from the women's division two grand final last year. Yeh The Girls Gala event offers fun. Mike Richards GLA150918WA2F

SOCCER: Women's soccer has received a huge boost after Football Queensland announced that a free Yeh The Girls Gala event will be in Gladstone on Tuesday.

The event is designed to give women and girls the opportunity to give football a go in a social setting.

The two-hour soccer session will be hosted at Central Football Club at Sun Valley Oval from 5-7pm.

The Yeh The Girls Gala event began in Toowoomba last Monday and will run through north and south Queensland until July 9.

It will run in conjunction with the Westfield Matildas who are currently competing in France at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

FQ Women and girls development officer Kerry Hammersley said the gala events are the perfect opportunity for girls to get a taste of football in a social setting.

"Not everyone has had the opportunity to give football a go and sometimes the thought of playing in an 11-a-side competition can be quite daunting, particularly if you haven't played before," Hammersley said.

"The Yeh The Girls Gala events present us with a chance to try the game or to help to introduce someone new to the sport."

Women and girls 12 years and over are invited to bring a female companion along - be it a sister, mother, aunty or cousin - for a free social five-a-side mini kick about, regardless of whether they've played football before.

The two-hour session will focus on fun and participation and open to women and girls of all skill levels as well as those who have never played before.

"I'd love to see as many women and girls as possible coming together to share a positive experience, to be active, to play football and most importantly to have fun," Hammersley said.

Registrations for the Yeh The Girls Gala event in Gladstone can be made via the FQ website.