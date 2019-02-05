Vieira wife awake, ‘trying to smile’ after crash

Racehorse owner Bert Vieira may push for changes to the police force’s pursuit policy. Picture: Tim Hunter

HORSE racing identity Bert Vieira said his wife was awake and trying to smile after her horrific crash with an allegedly speeding police car.

Mr Vieira, supported by son Trent Vieira and others, today fronted the Downing Centre Court hearing of senior constable Harry Thomas Little, who was at the wheel of the Highway Patrol's Ford Falcon when it collided with Gai Vieira's Mercedes on The Kingsway at Cronulla on September 5.

Gai Vieira (left). Picture: Regina King

Sen-Const Little was excused from appearing in person at the brief mention of his charges - dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, drive recklessly, furiously or at speed or manner dangerous and negligent driving.

Mr Vieira said outside court Mrs Vieira, who spent months in an induced coma, was slowly improving.

Mrs Vieira’s Mercedes at the crash site in Cronulla on September 5, 2018. Picture: TNV

"She's good, she has her eyes open but still hasn't got the use of her limbs," he said.

"Sometimes, ask for a smile she moves (her mouth) on one side. We have hope and we will continue to have hope."

Mr Vieira has been calling for a ban on police pursuits in lower-level traffic matters.

"If you pursue for everything, you'll pursue for touching the radio, the airconditioning, or the truck driver picking up his two-way," he said today.

The NSW Police vehicle involved in the crash. Picture: TNV

"If you're pursuing for all those you're crazy, you'll have to have five million chases a day.

"This is ridiculous and it should be stopped.

"If it didn't happen we wouldn't be here, my wife wouldn't be in hospital and we wouldn't have to have any of these cases, save everybody a fortune.

"Major pursuits yes, major crimes yes."

The case was adjourned to March 14.