UP IN AIR: Ben Knight in Premier League action. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch
Sport

GABA uses time-out for off-court things

NICK KOSSATCH
22nd Apr 2020 6:18 PM
BASKETBALL: Plans are in place to see what improvements could be made in the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association.

GABA president Mirrin Rashleigh said the committee and volunteers were using the COVID-19 forced hiatus to catch up on areas associated with the Premier League, Women and Division One competitions.

“The committee has identified the need for many organisational gaps that need addressing,” Rashleigh said.

“However, with the business of running fixtures across the three tiers, limited volunteers, and new matters that require attention each week, we have found our volunteers often haven’t had the time to complete them.”

She said GABA had applied for the Gladstone Region Rise Up funding.

“The Rise Up funding would really go a long way to support our volunteer-run club to support and complete the identified gaps with the support of professionals,” she said.

Meanwhile a start date for the Queensland State League will be reviewed on May 22. This will have a bearing on possible start dates for the U16 and U14 state championship and U14 and U12 Central Queensland Junior Basketball Carnival.

