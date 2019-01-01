Future's secure: U18s 'show promise' in scrimmage game

THE future of Gladstone's basketball talent was put to the test with a match against local Port City Power players on Saturday.

The game was in preparation for the Under 18s state championship competition next week.

Coach Brady Walmsley said the match showcased the local talent in the region.

"A major drive (of the match) was giving the Under 18s group a really competitive hit out to prepare them for their competition.”

While the score was a lopsided 107-38 to the QBL squad, it was not indicative of the U18s' effort on the court.

"It was something really important to that group,” Walmsley said.

"They had gone through the Central districts competition fairly well untouched, so it gave them an opportunity to play against bigger and stronger players.

"(The Under 18s) got better throughout the course of the game, which is a positive sign, they certainly continued to play hard.”

He said the Under 18s squad had also provided some stand- out players on offence.

"The two guys that are most likely to get defensive attention are Thasindu Chandrasekara and Tibah O'Brien,” Walmsley said.

"Whilst I think everyone got a pretty important role on that team, I think those two are the stand-outs.”

Walmsley said the match would now become a regular game, with its timing working for both the Under 18s and the local QBL players.

"This started as a one-off practice game,” he said.

"I think what we found was it allowed us to showcase the local talent, and probably something we'll try to do annually now.”