Future Rotarians the brains behind helping out

Emily masters, Hannah Mills, Kayden Gibson, Jayda Howlett and Leigh-Anne Hollings at the RotaKids Central Queensland Conference.

Emily masters, Hannah Mills, Kayden Gibson, Jayda Howlett and Leigh-Anne Hollings at the RotaKids Central Queensland Conference.

FUTURE Gladstone Rotarians had a taste of the Rotary club’s good deeds at the first RotaKids conference on Saturday.

Students from Calliope, Gladstone West, Gladstone South and Clinton State School were presented to by 11 guest speakers before having a chance at some hands-on activities.

Kelsee Beardmore, Ashtyn Brookes, Isaac Anderson, Rhys Hamilton, Lilly Gahan, Abernathy Hewett.

RotaKids Central Queensland chair Alexandra Heron said children were the brains behind the activities, which included making Christmas cards for farmers, painting wheelchairs and packing hampers.

Emily Bartlett at the RotaKids Central Queensland Conference.

“They are so inspiring,” Ms Heron said.

“When we first started at Calliope they found it difficult to think of projects.

“Over time when we’ve had different speakers come in, they have a wide variety of projects for their school, local community and overseas.”

Will Beamish, Layla Gibson, Sebastian Shaw.

The RotaKids program has been running for three years starting in Calliope and has now expanded to three other schools.

Sophie Burrows, Taiya wode Alexis Platten and Breanna Warren.

For more information follow RotaKids Central Queensland, Australia Rotary district 9570 on Facebook.