'Future proof': New Calliope school building well received

MATT HARRIS
| 30th May 2017 5:00 AM
EXPANSION: Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden in front of the school's new administration and student building. Matt Harris

SINCE March, students and staff at Calliope State School have been taking advantage of a new state-of-the-art administration and student building designed to bring the campus into the 21st century.

The $6.5-million two-storey project was opened during March in Week 7 of Term 1 and features a new administration area, six general classrooms, a science lab, computer room and outdoor learning areas.

It was built on the site where the outdated principal's residence was originally located.

School principal Jeremy Godden, who has been at the school since mid-2015, spent one term living in the old Department of Housing dwelling after moving up from the Gold Coast.

He was more than happy to see the old building replaced with one that will future-proof the school for decades to come and now lives in Calliope with his wife and young children.

Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden in front of the school's new administration and student building. Matt Harris

"I spent a term in the principal's house before sacrificing that for the great good,” Mr Godden said.

"I live locally in town now and one of the things that I'm really keen to do is make sure I am part of the community.

"I love living in Calliope... it has a really nice feel and a nice country-style community with some modern facilities, which is a good balance.”

Calliope State School has 620 students enrolled from Prep to Grade Six and their new administration building has been well received.

"The response from staff, students and the community has been really positive,” Mr Godden added.

"We've got the staff out of an old classroom and into a proper staff room where they can actually have some space and room to have professional conversations.

"I came in just as the funding had been introduced in mid-2015.

"There had been quite a lot of community and educational push for upgrading the administration facilities,” Mr Godden said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  calliope calliope state school education queensland gladstone region

