Future of Mater Hospital doctor charges remains unclear

WHETHER or not doctors will be charged to use the facilities at Mater Hospital Gladstone after Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service takes control remains unclear.

Doctors approached The Observer last week concerned they would be charged $300, to conduct a $450 operation at the Mater, once it comes under CQHHS ownership from early October.

The doctors claimed the charges would be on a sliding scale, up to and exceeding $1000 for procedures, as reported in the story DOCTOR CONCERNS: ‘QLD Health to charge us to use Mater’.

With concerns mounting surrounding the looming changes, The Observer posed a series of questions to CQHHS about the charging model, how long it would last, whether the charges were fair, how the ‘sliding scale’ would be calculated and whether CQHHS was aware doctors were considering relocating to other centres due to the situation.

Dr Dilip Kumar and CQHHS CEO Steve Williamson at the opening of the new Gladstone Hospital emergency department on August 5, 2020.

In response, a CQHHS spokesman said CQ Health was in the initial stages of consultation with private sector providers to gauge the needs of private doctors moving forward.

“Details are yet to be determined,” the spokesman said.

“Transfer of ownership of the Gladstone Mater to Queensland Health is scheduled to take place in October.

“The Mater’s decision to close the Gladstone facility will cause considerable disruption for

private medical service providers and their patients.”

The spokesman said CQ Health’s mandate was the delivery of public health service to public patients.

“But we are engaging with those private service providers to develop sustainable solutions where this is possible that may enable them to continue to deliver their private services while meeting stringent Queensland Health requirements,” he said.

“CQ Health expects to finalise some agreements by the end of August that will ensure the

ongoing delivery of some vital private services.”