Future of Gladstone businesses is optimistic

Mike Richards GLA190117GCBD

OPTIMISM is growing for Gladstone businesses. This was one of the key points made at this week's Here for Business 'Future of Business Forum' hosted by the Rio Tinto Community Fund.

The forum's facilitator Damian Morgan said about 70 people attended and there was a lot of positive feedback about small-business growth in Gladstone.

"With big industry now stable, the post-boom decline has been passed through and a new normal for businesses is now here,” Mr Morgan said.

"There has been increased marketing, up turn in sales and this has given cause to see optimism returning for the region.

"The forum also covered areas on how now is a good time to start a business or to expand a current one in this economic climate.”

The four keynote speakers for the forum were: Tina Zawila of UHY Haines Norton, Darryl Branthwaite of GAPDL, Simon Rice of QAL and Professor Owen Nevin of CQU.

The Here for Business forum also highlighted business 'boot camp' coaching and no-interest loans for new and established businesses in Gladstone.

Created in 2017, the Here for Business program is offered to local business owners either in launch stage or growth stage.

"Businesses at the forum showed interest about the support they can receive to help start or grow,” Mr Morgan said.