Future is sunny for stand-out Cobras' duo

AUSSIE RULES: BITS Saints pair Ryan Shanks and Adam Hull have had outstanding campaigns at the Gold Coast Suns Academy North Queensland Series in Townsville.

Midfielder Ryan was named among the best players in all but one of the Cobras' four games against Cape York, Cairns, Townsville and Mackay.

Adam was selected in the Suns North Queensland side which will play in the U16 Suns Academy Championship in Lismore from April 6-10.

Ryan is in the mix to make the U17 Suns North Queensland side which will be announced in a couple weeks.

He was all class with his clean skills while Adam's marking and leading pattern was a feature.

BITS Saints rising star Ryan Shanks won player of the carnival. AFL Capricornia Facebook GLA2503

Cobras finished with two wins and two losses.

"From the first ball up to the last he battled and battled all day through the middle while resting at half back at times. I told him to be a traditional centreman and he did just that," coach oach Michael Kreun said.

"He controlled the tempo of the game and when it was his turn to win it he, did and then used the ball exceptionally well rarely wasting a possession.

"Obviously playing senior footy at Boyne Island has toughened his body as he was probably the only one who did not falter through our the carnival."

Cobras' wins were against Cape Yorke by 14 points and Cairns by two points.

Cobras lost against Townsville by 46 points and Mackay in the wet by nine points.

BITS Jordan Jacobsen and Gladstone Suns' Lachlan Elliott also performed admirably.

"Lachy and Jordan started down back, but floated through our wings as well," Kreun said.

"Both dug in well and set up a lot of our play coming out of defence."

The coach said Adam stood out as well.

"Hully's first two games where unreal," Kreun said.

"He started down full forward, but we soon moved him up the ground as he was clunking everything and we thought to get him up the ground to get his hands on it more.

"He then was asked by the academy to be moved into the midfield so they could see how he went there and again he stepped up to show how versatile he can be which is pleasing as one minute he was a tall, the next a running midfielder."

Glenmore Bulls' Jayren Willie and Sam Guerin (Rockhampton Brothers) were also selected for the Lismore championships.