'Future is female': Celebrating women with huge donation

A SUNSHINE Coast-based online boutique is celebrating International Women's Day by selling campaign t-shirts to support women and girls across the world.

From now until the end of March, Billy J will donate 100 per cent of the profits from their exclusively designed charity t-shirts to UN Women National Committee Australia.

The committee supports programs in more than 100 countries to ensure all women and girls have equal opportunities to be safe, to lead, to learn and earn.

Billy J's charity t-shirts come in different designs: Empower Women, Just a Lady, Cheering Other Ladies and The Future is Female.

Founder and CEO Leanne Henricks said she was proud to support a cause that was close to her heart.

"Helping women support other women on a worldwide scale is something which we strongly believe. We know that our customers also feel the same way. It was a natural fit for us to choose UN Women as our preferred charity for International Women's Day for 2019," Mrs Henricks said.

"Our aim for this campaign is to sell out of all of our stock, the more which we sell, the more funds that will be going directly to UN Women. To make a difference in other women's lives around the country and the rest of the world. We are very proud to be supporting such a wonderful charity."

International Women's Day is March 8. Visit www.billyj.com.au for more information and to buy a t-shirt.