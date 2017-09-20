'Future is bleak': Young Gladstone man likely to lose 2 jobs

HE was fired from one job, and could lose another after his licence was disqualified in the courtroom this week.

A Gladstone teen pleaded guilty the Gladstone Magistrates Court to two charges; driving while under the influence and for driving between the hours of 11pm and 5am while on a provisional licence.

The 19-year-old was involved in a car crash on September 3 at about 4.25am along Glenlyon Rd, the court heard.

Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle car crash, where the teen had crashed into an unoccupied, park car.

He told officers he had been drinking a steady flow of rum and coke and beer from 9pm - 2am, and waited two hours before driving to grab some food.

He returned a blood alcohol content reading of .168%.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the damage done to the other car totalled $850, for which her client had already paid to the owner.

She said her client had lost his job as a pizza-shop delivery driver as his licence was immediately suspended by officers on scene.

Ms Ditchfield said despite her client finding new employment in a mechanical retail store, it was likely he would lose that job too, given his licence would inevitably be disqualified by the end of the sentence.

"He was hired to drive the work vehicle, but has been trying to show his value beyond that to his new employer," Ms Ditchfield said.

"But at the moment his future is looking bleak."

Ms Ditchfield said the teen had scared himself so much after the crash that he had enrolled himself in a counselling program.

Gladstone Magistrate Melanie Ho imposed a $700 fine and disqualified the teen's licence for six months.

No conviction was recorded.