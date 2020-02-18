Menu
Gladstone Ports Corporation has invested in 30 local students, supporting their educational pathways through the Talent Today Talent Tomorrow Bursary and Recognition program.
FUTURE INVESTMENT: GPC support tomorrow’s talent

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
THIRTY students from Gladstone schools will be supported in their education through the Gladstone Ports Corporations’ Talent Today Talent Tomorrow Bursary and Recognition program.

Open to Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea islander students, the program acknowledges not only the academic achievements of secondary students, but also their participation, attitude and attendance.

Indigenous Affairs Adviser Lee-Ann Dudley said: “Talent Today Talent Tomorrow has been a part of our Indigenous Affairs strategy since 2013.

“Since then GPC has provided over $91,000 in financial assistance to Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Australian South Sea Islander students,” Ms Dudley said.

“We are so proud to be able to support our students in this way, being able to recognise their efforts, and encourage them to continue furthering their education is very important to us.”

GPC said it was proud to support the education of local students, leaders of tomorrow.

