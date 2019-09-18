Future in hands of members

MEMBERS of Gladstone Anzac Memorial Bowls and Citizens Club voted on its future direction at a meeting held last night.

The members’ vote followed yesterday’s decision by Gladstone Regional Council to retain trusteeship of Reserve 627.

Reserve 627 encompasses two lots - Anzac Park, the clubhouse and greens, and Apex Park located across the road.

Gladstone Bowls Club has plans to upgrade the precinct to the tune of $5 million, but has long stated they’ve been unable to apply for grants due to not holding tenure over the land.

The Department of Natural Resources Mines and Energy own the land with council as trustee.

Club chairman Graham McVean said last night’s meeting was planned “14 days in advance” as to coincide with the outcome of yesterday’s council decision - a decision he said left him “perplexed”.

The outcome of that meeting was not known at the time of print.

“I don’t understand why council wants to hang onto an asset they’ve had no input into over the last 80 years and stand in the way of an organisation that wants to raise and spend up to $5m building an asset for Gladstone,” Mr McVean said.

Mayor Matt Burnett said council’s support for the bowls club hadn’t wavered.

“We reconfirmed a 30-year lease for the Bowls Club and we will offer them a letter of support for any funding applications they need to the state or federal government,” Cr Burnett said.

“Council is unanimous in their support for the club.”

Council had originally decided to defer the issue to November as to give Ken O’Dowd enough time to respond to a letter it recently sent the Flynn MP.

That process was sped up after the meeting was adjourned for an hour in order to get confirmation from Mr O’Dowd’s office on whether the bowls club could apply for federal grants.

Mr O’Dowd’s office confirmed the club didn’t require freehold tenure in order to apply for grant monies - information Mr McVean said was contrary to what he’d previously been told.