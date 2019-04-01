FUTURE CQ: Projects that could change our future

PLANS: Dan Daly and Leo Neill-Ballantine at the Euroa Homestead Aldoga, announcing plans for a $260 million beef processing plant.

PLANS: Dan Daly and Leo Neill-Ballantine at the Euroa Homestead Aldoga, announcing plans for a $260 million beef processing plant. Mike Richards GLA280918MEAT

FROM a beef processing facility to a coal gasification project and solar farms, there are several projects proposed for the Gladstone region.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said at the recent Future CQ forum the region's future population was dependent on big projects going ahead. It comes as leading demographer Bernard Salt's analysis of Queensland Government statistics found Gladstone's population would grow by just two per cent between now and 2030.

Cr Burnett said Mr Salt was not seeing the documents coming in to the council's office for proposed projects for the region.

Here are a few projects proposed for the Port City:

Beef processing facility:

Asia Pacific Agri-Corp received State Government approval in September 2018 for its state-of-the-art $260 million beef processing plant and renewable energy facility.

The project, to be located at the Gladstone State Development Area, will feature a meat processing plant powered by an on-site renewable energy facility. It is expected to create 360 jobs during construction and 380 ongoing jobs.

It's believed it is on track to start construction by mid 2019.

Australia Future Energy

The proposed $1 billion Gladstone Energy and Ammonia Project was announced in September last year.

The plant is planned to be built in the Gladstone State Development Area, near Yarwun, with construction expected to start mid-2020.

Australia Future Energy estimates the project would create 800-1000 construction jobs and up to 250 ongoing jobs.

The project proposes to convert low-quality coal into ammonia and domestic gas.

Lifestyle Village

One of the pioneering families of the region, the Mann family, want to build and operate Station Creek Lifestyle Village near Benaraby.

The $300m project is aimed at homing active retirees and would offer garages big enough to fit a caravan.