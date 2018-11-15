Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLUMP: Building approvals for housing has dipped since mid-year.
SLUMP: Building approvals for housing has dipped since mid-year. Bev Lacey
News

'Further out of reach': Slump in new housing approvals

Mark Zita
by
15th Nov 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE strong numbers in housing sales in suburbs like Kirkwood, Gladstone is facing a dip in building approvals for new properties.

According to statistics released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there has been only one property approved from July to September this year.

That's despite six properties being approved in June of this year, and during the 2017-2018 fiscal year, a total of 84 properties have been approved.

Master Builders deputy CEO Paul Bidwell said the removal of the $5,000 boost to the first home owners was detrimental to their industry.

"The boost was a vital tool for first home buyers to get a foot in the door of the housing market," Mr Bidwell said.

"Without it, home ownership has been put even further out of reach."

While Master Builders want the boost reinstated, Ray White Gladstone director Andrew Allen has a different perspective.

He said the downturn was expected, but new home buyers are now moving towards established homes.

"For the Gladstone region, we haven't seen a lot of building activity over recent years," Mr Allen said.

"The reduction of the grant has certainly not affected housing approvals."

He would like the first home buyer's grant extended to other first home buyers rather than being exclusive for properties to be built.

"What we love to see, from the real estate industry, is that grant be extended to established homes to try to help first home buyers, not only in to brand new housing, but into established homes as well," Mr Allen said.

More Stories

Show More
gladstone region housing housing approvals real estate
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Apprentice Wage Subsidy tackles skills shortage

    premium_icon Apprentice Wage Subsidy tackles skills shortage

    News GEA welcomes announcement of a trial apprentice wage subsidy.

    • 15th Nov 2018 9:30 AM
    Pollies ready for City v Country power play

    premium_icon Pollies ready for City v Country power play

    News Gladstone Region councillors ready for head-to-head battle.

    190 home Agnes Water project targets downsizers

    premium_icon 190 home Agnes Water project targets downsizers

    Property Over 55s targeted in park living with a central 'country club' hub

    Mayor slams 'ridiculous' developer donation ban laws

    premium_icon Mayor slams 'ridiculous' developer donation ban laws

    News 'I don't have to have a developer shout me a cup of coffee'.

    Local Partners