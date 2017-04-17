IKEA's online focus revealed ahead of Gladstone opening

ONLINE EXPANSION: Furniture retailer IKEA will open five online pick up warehouses in Queensland.

SWEDISH furniture behemoth IKEA will roll out its largest investment in central and north Queensland in two days.

From April 19 online shoppers can pick up their purchases from five depots in regional Queensland: Gladstone, Mackay, Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns.

IKEA Australia multichannel manager Michael Donath said the company expects north Queensland to soon make 20% of its total online purchases.

The company, which has a goal to reach $1.8 billion in annual sales by 2020, has 10 stores across the nation and two in Queensland.

"We have lots of family members of IKEA in north Queensland and they've been pleading for a store for a long time," he said.

"Supporting regions that haven't had access is an important part of our strategy moving forward.

"E-Commerce and online delivery is our focus at the moment."

The furniture company opened its first online depot points in Tasmania in 2015.

The depot roll out will increase IKEA's Queensland customer reach from its stores at Logan and North Lakes to regional cities.

Mr Donath said they would use a Queensland company to handle deliveries and man the warehouses.

The expansion will be solely online, for the time being, with no immediate plans to open a store in north Queensland.

But Mr Donath said the success of the five depot points could help the furniture retailer determine how it further expands in years to come.

"For north Queensland the focus is on those depot points," Mr Donath said.

"It's about giving customers the choice of being able to shop at IKEA wherever and whenever."

Gladstone was originally not included in the first online depot point roll out, but people power changed that.

IKEA Australia's call centre received enough calls from Gladstone people begging for an online pick-up depot that the company expanded the roll out to include a Callemondah warehouse.