Furious woman suspects infidelity, sets fire to clothes

HELL hath no fury like a woman scorned.

That's the age-old saying most have heard.

But what about a woman who just thinks she's been scorned?

A mother of two teenage girls won't be spending Christmas with her daughters after Magistrate Melanie Ho refused her bail in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police prosecutor acting Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai said that on November 26 police were called to the aggrieved's home after the defendant burned his daughter's clothes.

The court was told the 38-year-old defendant, who is a respondent in a domestic violence order, accused the aggrieved of cheating on her.

Though he asked her to leave many times after the accusations, the aggrieved was unable to get rid of the worked-up woman.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the verbal argument ensued after the defendant spotted a washing basket of hand-me-down clothes just outside the home, believing they belonged to the woman the aggrieved was thought to be sleeping with.

He said the aggrieved told the defendant the basket had been given to him for his daughters by a third party, which the aggrieved refused to accept, stating there was "nothing there that would fit kids".

In a rage, the defendant then proceeded to set the clothes on fire.

Snr Const Selvadurai said police later heard the aggrieved had known the defendant was setting the clothes alight "but didn't care".

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told Ms Ho both parties were "laughing" about the burning of the clothes, which were actually more like "rags".

"It was mutual", she said.

She said the police were only called to the home after things escalated when the aggrieved refused her client's sexual advances.

"He wouldn't sleep with her," she said.

As they approached the home, police saw black marks and water on the cement - a first indication of what had transpired minutes before.

During their search, police also found a hyperdermic syringe and scales in the defendant's handbag.

But when asked about them, she refused to answer any questions, simply stating she was looking after the scales for a friend.

The court was told the DVO breach was the defendant's eighth, in a 10-page history.

Snr Const Selvadurai said the most recent similar offence happened in April and involved the same aggrieved.

He said the incident was again brought on by the defendant believing the aggrieved was cheating on her, causing her to smash a chair on the wall and pour methylated spirits all over the home's floor.

The court was told the defendant, who had a "lengthy" history of drugs, spent two months in prison due to a DVO with a different aggrieved in the past.

Though the matter was adjourned until December 18, the court was told the defendant's current suspended sentence of imprisonment would be invoked in its entirety if she was convicted in two weeks.

Ms Ramos said her client's daughters were in the dark when it came to their mother being in custody.

When her bail was refused, the defendant desperately asked Ms Ho who would "look after (her) daughters at Christmas".