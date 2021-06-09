Menu
A juror has been told to “have a good hard look at yourself” and the entire jury has been dismissed by a fuming judge presiding over the perjury trial of a cop.
Crime

Furious judge throws out jury in top cop’s perjury trial

by Vanessa Marsh
9th Jun 2021 12:37 PM
The jury in the perjury trial of top cop Michelle Stenner has sensationally been thrown out after it was revealed a juror had improperly used his phone to research definitions of law.

Judge David Reid blasted the juror, telling him he should "leave this court with a sense of shame and a heavy heart".

The furious judge said he could not have made his directions clearer to the jury and the juror at fault should "have a good hard look at yourself".

It comes after a six-day trial in the Brisbane District Court where Superintendent Stenner pleaded not guilty to three counts of perjury.

 

Former police officer Michelle Stenner’s case has now been listed for a mention next week after the jury was dismissed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled
Former police officer Michelle Stenner’s case has now been listed for a mention next week after the jury was dismissed. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

 

She was accused of knowingly misleading a Crime and Corruption Commission hearing which was investigating allegations of nepotism within the Gold Coast police after her boss's daughter was given a temporary junior administrative position.

Judge Reid said the juror's actions were unfair to the defendant, her counsel, the prosecutor and his fellow jurors.

Stenner's case has been listed for a mention next week.

 

 

 

 

 

 

