‘Furious’: Charles wades into family feud

Prince Charles is said to be upset about the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Charles is "absolutely furious" a growing row between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family has undermined his work overseas as well as his own TV documentary.

Royal sources have also told The Sun that the Prince of Wales is worried about his youngest son in the same way he used to fear for his ex-wife Princess Diana.

Prince Charles (second from right) with his sons Prince William (left) and Prince Harry, and Sir David Attenborough. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images

Charles is adamant he has supported Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was let down when his daughter-in-law, 38, cancelled a meeting with him at the last minute.

However the future king - who yesterday dropped in on the Welsh rugby team in Tokyo - will continue to defend them publicly.

The biggest crisis to hit the monarchy in years has snowballed since Harry confirmed a feud with his brother William in Sunday night's bombshell documentary.

In the ITV show Meghan also described the British stiff upper lip tradition as "damaging", prompting sources close to William to suggest the couple are "fragile".

Meghan described her struggles on the explosive documentary. Picture: ITV

The Queen reportedly wants Harry, 35, and William, 37, to rise above their issues and focus on their strong family ties.

The monarch remains close to Harry given they both live on the Windsor estate. But she does not want to be dragged into the mess and is deferring to Charles, 70, to help bring her grandsons back together.

However, it was not helped by the briefing from sources close to Harry and Meghan that claimed they have single-handedly modernised the institution.

Some took it as a direct attack on the Queen - and were furious that it completely overshadowed Charles' work overseas, as well as William and Kate's.

A royal source revealed: "The Prince of Wales is very busy at the moment touring Japan, including a visit with the Welsh rugby team. But the point is that this whole kerfuffle has completely undermined the work he is doing, just as it undermined the work Prince William and Kate were doing in Pakistan.

"To do it to your brother is one thing. To do it to your father and paymaster is a completely

different matter altogether."

Prince Charles’ trip to Japan has been overshadowed by the controversy. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Staff at Clarence House are also said to be disappointed that the two-part ITV program Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall - which starts on Thursday night in the UK - has been virtually ignored.

The source explained: "This is a documentary about his life's work and it really meant a lot to him. It's been completely and utterly annihilated, all because these two think they've reinvented the wheel."

Yesterday The Sun revealed Harry strongly disputed claims by William that he is "fragile".

He believes he and Meghan have not received the same level of support from the royal institution.

Sources stressed Charles shares William's very real concern for Harry.

One said: "Charles is worrying about Harry in the same way he did Diana. Publicly he will defend his son."

Charles has welcomed Meghan - who he walked down the aisle on her wedding day - to the family with open arms, the insiders insist.

The source said: "It's a real shame that Harry and Meghan didn't go to Balmoral. That's where the family talk about these things. There has also been at least one occasion when Charles invited Meghan to an event, she accepted and then didn't turn up.

"You can't do that. When the foyal family send you an invitation you go, short of dying. There's no reason why you shouldn't be there."

The Queen is urging her two grandsons to sort out issues privately but is supportive of both.

A royal insider said: "The respect and admiration for the Queen comes because she rises above these sorts of issues. But the Queen is close to all her grandchildren. Family ties are strong."

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said they will not comment on private family conversations.

This story was originally published on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.