Funny or a sick joke? What do you think of this sign?
“COVID NOTICE: If you cough, sneeze or even look sick you will be shot.”
Those are the words written on a sign now fixed on the front of the Miriam Vale Hotel in Central Queensland.
Publican Mitch Brennan said the sign was created after he had the same words on a chalkboard out the front of the pub for the past eight months.
“A lot of people would just pull up and take photos beside it,” Mr Brennan said.
“I thought I’d make it more professional.”
He said the sign itself was a bit of “tongue in cheek.”
“I know it’s a serious thing,” he said.
“We’ve been very lucky we haven’t had an outbreak.
“You’ve gotta be vigilant but you’ve gotta make light heatedness out of it as well.”
It’s not the first time Mr Brennan has had a bit of fun around COVID-19.
Last year he raffled off a toilet paper tray when many shop selves were bare with the product.
The profits from the raffle went to a local sports club.
