Funky new cafe to open on Tank next week

BIG PLANS: Eventually, subject to council approval, Carly plans to offer a roadside 'drive-thru' coffee van outside the shop. Mike Richards GLA090818COFF

CARLY Urquhart says making a decent espresso coffee can be a therapeutic experience.

She'll be getting lots of chances to confirm this when her new cafe - Boy Espresso Bar - opens next week.

Mrs Urquhart has been putting the finishing touches on the Tank St bar with more than a bit of help from carpenter husband Kenny.

Carly and husband Kenny have worked hard in whatever spare time they can snatch to fit out the shop in style. Mike Richards GLA090818COFF

Even in its unfinished state, the space has atmosphere.

Mrs Urquhart has opted for polished-concrete floors, an icing-pink feature wall and pastel-coloured wooden tables.

She's installed two vintage couches in differing styles that invite you to plop down and take your time over a cup of brew.

Detail on one of the vintage couches, lending character to the new cafe. Mike Richards GLA090818COFF

"I want people to want to come in and to stay and relax. It's designed to have a homely feel," she said.

The former Red Cross nurse and mother of two has worked in hospitality before and said she's always loved it.

She's created lots of excitement on social media among locals keen to try the bar's specialty brew, sourced from a supplier on the Gold Coast.

"It's consistent, rich and clean and has a dark-milk-chocolate taste, plus it's nice and smooth," Mrs Urquhart said.

It is something different and people do love their coffee, it's serious business.

Mrs Urquhart said she and her husband had worked hard to source local products and labour for the bar (with the exception of the coffee). The bar will stock pastries and cakes from three local bakers.

It still has to pass a final council inspection but Mrs Urqurhart hopes to open on Tuesday.