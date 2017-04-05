Funky fashions on display tonight

FASHION with a difference will be on display at the Gladstone Library Square tonight as National Youth Week's Upcycled Fashion Design Competition takes centre stage.

The event, one of more than 20 on the Youth Week calendar, offers Gladstone kids the chance to turn something old into something stylish, with plenty of prizes on offer.

Roseberry Community Services, a not-for-profit company and registered charity, operating in Gladstone since the 1980s, is running the design competition.

The community-based organisation provides a range of services to meet the identified needs of vulnerable young people and families who are experiencing difficulty.

Shannara Emmerton, manager of the youth and services team at Roseberry said the project was teaching young people about more than just fashion design.

"We talk a lot about budgets so that's probably where (the fashion competition) has stemmed from,” she said.

"We've done a lot of op-shopping and visiting second hand stores so they have an understanding of economics and budgeting.

"Not everything they can get is brand new so that's where the upcycled part came from.

"We've bought items from op shops and they've been doing them up and putting their own spin on it.”

Tia Stanley, 13 will participate in the Upcycled Fashion Design Competition to be held tonight at the Gladstone Library Square. Melanie Hanlon GLA040417NORRIS

Ms Emmerton said a lot of the children had chosen the 1970s and free choice themes for the competition.

"I really like some of the clothes they are designing,” she said.

"It has been really interesting to see and a lot of the boys are getting involved too. "They're getting into it but are feeling nervous about modelling.”

The competition will be hosted by local personality Ben Norris at the Library Square from 6-8pm.