Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fitzgerald’s Funerals, Townsville, and WT Howard Funeral Services fined $12,600 over false ownership claims
Fitzgerald’s Funerals, Townsville, and WT Howard Funeral Services fined $12,600 over false ownership claims
Crime

Funeral homes fined over false ‘locally owned’ claims

by Anthony Marx
18th Mar 2021 6:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Details matter. Just ask the operators of two funeral homes, who have each copped $12,600 fines from the consumer watchdog for making false and misleading claims about their ownership.

Coventry Funeral Homes, trading as Fitzgerald's Funerals in Townsville, advertised itself until recently as "locally owned and operated''. WT Howard Funeral Services in Taree did likewise.

 

But, in fact, both are part of Propel Funeral Partners, a listed group with 130 funeral homes across Australia and NZ. It claims to be the second largest provider of "death care services,'' overseeing more than 13,000 cases in the last financial year.

In announcing the penalties on Wednesday, ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the action was the first in what she called "an enforcement priority area''.

Propel, which just delivered an $8.2m net profit in the half-year to December, did not respond to a request for comment.

Originally published as Funeral homes fined over false 'locally owned' claims

business funeral homes funerals queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone region’s downward crime trends ‘very positive’

        Premium Content Gladstone region’s downward crime trends ‘very positive’

        News An area of concern for Inspector Darren Somerville was violent offences against people increasing.

        VOTE NOW: 67 of Gladstone’s cutest dogs

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: 67 of Gladstone’s cutest dogs

        Pets & Animals Gladdy dog owners posted more than 100 photos of their favourite four-legged...

        When Gladstone medical centres begin COVID vaccinations

        Premium Content When Gladstone medical centres begin COVID vaccinations

        News Phase 1b sees adults 70 and over, Indigenous people over 55, adults with medical...

        Gladstone set to become ‘hydrogen capital of the world’

        Premium Content Gladstone set to become ‘hydrogen capital of the world’

        News The landmark signing of a memorandum of understanding will see Gladstone exporting...