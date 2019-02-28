Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard John Bertrand (front) appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with misconduct of a corpse by interfering.
Richard John Bertrand (front) appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning charged with misconduct of a corpse by interfering. Chloe Lyons
News

Funeral driver charged with misconduct of a corpse

Chloe Lyons
by
28th Feb 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FUNERAL driver who allegedly drove off with a baby's corpse on the roof of his van has been charged with misconduct with a corpse by interfering.

Richard John Bertrand appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning where his case was adjourned until March for case conferencing.

According to media reports, the infant's corpse was found on November 28 on the roadside by workers on the Sunshine Coast after allegedly falling from the moving vehicle while being taken from Rockhampton to a morgue in Brisbane.

Police allege Mr Bertrand and another driver transferred bodies between vehicles bound for different locations during a stop at Eumundi, but he didn't realise the baby was missing until he arrived in Brisbane.

His business, Queensland Funeral Transfers, had its licence suspended pending an investigation by Queensland Health.

baby child crime editors picks funeral driver maroochydore magistrates court misconduct of a corpse scd court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Rape-accused business owner released into community

    premium_icon Rape-accused business owner released into community

    News A GLADSTONE dad and business owner facing rape allegations has appeared in court for contacting his daughter, despite a strict prohibition.

    • 28th Feb 2019 4:05 PM
    Five crews on scene of Boyne Island fire

    premium_icon Five crews on scene of Boyne Island fire

    News It is currently posing no threat to property.

    Cruise ship arrival helps spark small business

    premium_icon Cruise ship arrival helps spark small business

    News Small business owners had their chance to shine at today's Markets.

    • 28th Feb 2019 4:00 PM
    Preps set to shine in special feature

    premium_icon Preps set to shine in special feature

    News The Observer's My First Year photo feature continues to take shape.