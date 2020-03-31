Menu
Boyne Tannum Funerals & Cremations funeral director Liza Glass as the company makes adjustments to adapt to coronavirus prevention measures
News

Funeral business adapts to meet families’ needs

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Mar 2020 12:30 PM
FURTHER restrictions on the number of people permitted at gatherings under coronavirus measures have caused some confusion about how many people can attend funerals.

According to Federal Government guidelines, 10 people are allowed to attend funerals, but the 4sq m rule and social distancing must be observed.

Boyne Tannum Funerals and Cremation owner Jeffrey Schultz said in most cases this meant the funeral director, the celebrant and eight family members or friends.

However the business has adapted to ensure each funeral was an appropriate memorial.

“At all sites we can do live­streaming of the memorial, as long as there’s an appropriate internet connection,” Mr Schultz said.

“If we’re somewhere which doesn’t have phone hook-ups then we might have a problem, but we can record the funeral if the family wants us to.”

The business has also implemented new technologies to help organise funerals and practise social distancing.

“We’ve gone down this path of trying to get as much technology involved as we possibly can so people can have as much control over the funeral as they can,” Mr Schultz said.

Video systems have been set up for families to meet with staff and Mr Schultz said they were able to see visuals of flower arrangements, coffins, candles and other items to assist in choosing the right option.

        Free sushi for people in quarantine

