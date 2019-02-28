Menu
Baffle Creek Golf Club's Pauline and Mick Day and Bobbie Phillips were pleased to receive a donation from Shell's Communities Fund.
News

Funds shelled out to help ten local groups

Tegan Annett
by
28th Feb 2019 9:25 AM
Subscriber only

TEN Gladstone region community groups have taken in a share of $204,000 during the latest round of Shell QGC's Communities Fund.

The latest donation brings the Communities Fund tally in the Gladstone region to more than $1.3 million, helping 44 grassroots projects since 2015.

The funding has been shared across the region including Gladstone, Benaraby, Boyne Island, South End, Agnes Water and Baffle Creek and has helped deliver projects to improve sporting, community, recreation and education facilities.

The recipients of the sixth round of donations including The Mission to Seafarers, Roseberry Qld, Benaraby Progress Association, Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre, Boyne Tannum Scout Group, South End Progress Association, Gladstone West School P and C Association, Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, Baffle Creek Golf Club and BITS Saints Australian Rules Football Club.

