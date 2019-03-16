Funds raised through friends, fun and fellowship

IT WAS a time for fun, friends and fellowship as the Gladstone Presbyterian Women's Association held their friendship morning tea yesterday.

The event acted as a fundraiser featuring entertainment from the Gladstone Musical Society, a market stall, an in-house skit and a guest speaker.

President of the association Isabel Barnett said it was important to support people in our own backyard going through tough times.

"We're fundraising for the Presbyterian Women's Mission Union and the donation will go to them so they can distribute it to the missionaries who need it most," he said.

"With all the drama that's been in Australia like floods, fires and drought it will be for the home missionaries rather than the overseas missionaries for sure.

"It's for helping out, if something's broken they can fix it or give them some funds to help fix it."

Yvonne Kamzohltz spoke at the Gladstone Presbyterian Women's Association fundraiser. Matt Taylor GLA150319PRES

Guest speaker at the event was Gladstone State High School chaplain, Yvonne Kamholtz who spoke about the importance of chaplaincy support in schools.

Yvonne conducted a range of games, spoke about the role of chaplaincy in the wider community and used personal stories to highlight their vital role.

"Chaplaincy is not just for the kids and students but is also there to support parents and the community," she said.

The Gladstone Musical Society Womens Choir performed for the Gladstone Presbyterian Women's Association fundraiser. PICTURED: Judy Hughes. Matt Taylor GLA150319PRES

"It is the most amazing experience when you're with a student who's not travelling well, you can't get the message through but suddenly this gem of an idea drops in and it changes for them.

"You are part of that story when you're praying for school chappys or you support whatever way you can."

The group's next function will be a lunch fundraiser on July 19.