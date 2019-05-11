Funds injection promises to make festival even better

GROWING: Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival attracted large crowds last year.

GROWING: Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival attracted large crowds last year. Matt Taylor GLA061018UTTF

ONE of the organisers behind the Under the Trees Music and Arts Festival says a recent injection of council funds will allow the emerging event to grow.

Under The Trees committee president Gaston Boulanger said he was "over the moon" with the one-year, $25,000 sponsorship boost.

"Under The Trees is a community event run by the community for the community. It runs 100 per cent on volunteers and we really appreciate the council seeing the potential of the festival by giving us $25,000 this year," Mr Boulanger said.

"A festival like this builds a lot of community pride but it also has a role of attracting and retaining people in the region.

"We want to use that money to increase our relationship with musicians and artists. We also want to invest in new projects around art and music and are also looking at doing something with movies working with the people from the Capricorn Film Festival.

"The money will be used for that and to also make the festival more professional."

Mr Boulanger said the festival's musical line-up would be revealed at the next BAM on June 1.

"When it comes to bands, I'm working really hard to get the line-up ready," he said.

"We are still looking for some local acts but the interstate acts, most of them are booked in."