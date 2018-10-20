Funds bring essential facility to Ubobo area

Aerials of the Boyne Valley, Ubobo area after the January 2013 flood. Photo Brenda Strong / The Observer

A GRANT to the Boyne Valley evacuation centre will provide facilities for power outage situations.

The emergency evacuation centre in the Ubobo township is now equipped with a generator which will allow access to showers, toilets and electricity in instances of power supply interruption.

The finances came in the form of $5000 allocated by the Energex-Ergon Community Fund to the Boyne Valley Community Discovery Centre.

Discovery Centre secretary Rhonda Ware said power supply was crucial to any community.

"We are regularly cut off from the outside world by flooding and it can be impossible for Ergon's crews to get into the valley for days to fix any damaged power lines,” Ms Ware said.

"With no mobile phone coverage available across most of the valley, and landlines out, it becomes a very worrying time for residents.

"This will include mobile phone and internet access, which is vital for communications during emergencies.”

In times of disaster, the Discovery Centre provides shelter to people trapped between creeks and is equipped with a kitchen, toilets, showers and laundry.

Ubobo is a regional community lacking a reticulated water network so residents are required to pump water to their houses from tanks and bores.

"This project will allow the community to access showers and toilets and essential electrical equipment when the power is out,” Ms Ware said.

Ergon Energy Capricornia area manager Brian Dingle said the grant allocated to the centre was among 25 distributed across the State, totalling more than $100,000.

"We always enjoy seeing this funding being used for local projects,” Mr Dingle said.