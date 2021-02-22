Menu
Funds available to highlight military ‘service and sacrifice’

JANN HOULEY
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Applications for the 2021–22 ‘Saluting Their Service’ Commemorative Grants Program are now open.

Organisations are encouraged to apply for funding to support their commemorative projects and activities.

Projects and activities relating to all wars, conflicts and peace operations are eligible. However, given the conclusion of the Anzac Centenary Period, projects and activities that commemorate the Second World War and later wars, conflicts and peace operations are now encouraged.

Veterans’ Affairs Minister Darren Chester said the program, now in its 25th year, had supported thousands of projects nationally, but there were more projects across the nation still to be done.

“At the heart of commemoration is our communities and these grants will continue to provide the extra assistance that many need in order to remember their local wartime history and service personnel,” Mr Chester said.

“Projects and activities that these grants have supported include developing digital databases of Australians who have served, restoring commemorative sites of significance and producing resources that will keep the stories of our veterans alive for generations to come.

“I am proud to see that so many community groups and organisations have applied for funding in past years, and that each year we continue to see high numbers of applications.”

For more information, including access to the latest guidelines and information on how to apply, visit the Community Grants Hub.

