UPGRADES to Yarwun Water Treatment Plant will go ahead after the State Government granted $1.2billion in funding towards the project. Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett said the infrastructure upgrade would help attract future projects to Gladstone's State Development Area.

The upgrade includes replacing the existing plant, which services the major industries that operate nearby, and increasing its capacity.