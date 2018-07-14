Funds allocated for Curtis Island lookout

VIEW: $340,000 has been set aside to rehabilitate the Connor Bluff area and establish a day-use and picnic area.

A POPULAR Curtis Island lookout will have a $340,000 facelift in the coming months.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is managing a capital works program to build a day-use area at Connor Bluff, at the northern end of South End Beach.

QPWS will invest $340,000 of the Curtis Island Environmental Management Plan funds to rehabilitate the Connor Bluff area and establish a day-use and picnic area.

A vehicle access track will also be built to address erosion.

Connor Bluff is a 40m high, rocky bluff at the southern end of a 6km long cliffline that extends from Black Head on Curtis Island. Google Maps

"Connor Bluff is one of the best vantage points on the island to see passing whales and other wildlife,” a Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said.

"An access track, car park, viewing area, picnic area and short walks should be finished by July 2019.

"The project is currently in the planning and design phase.

"The works will add to the island's other attractions for residents and visitors that have been funded through the EMP, including the Ship Hill lookout and Graham Creek Rd upgrades.”