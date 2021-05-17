Fundraiser to help end ‘macho mentality out at the mines’

A Mackay miner is forging ahead with his successful mental health movement, with plans now in the works to expand the brand to help more people.

Mackay’s James Quartermaine and WA-based miner Scott Dearlove launched Mineset in August last year to help break down the stigma around mental health – an issue prevalent in the mining industry.

The mental health movement involves sharing the stories of other miners on the brand‘s social media platforms.



Mineset has now started a new fundraiser to help Mr Quartermaine and Mr Dearlove become qualified mental health first aid instructors.

The co-founders plan to run mental health first aid courses in mining towns, with the money raised to be put back into Mineset’s youth and partner programs.

“The courses will cover the telltale signs of anxiety and depression, train people on how to start conversations around mental health issues and give them the tools to support others through the hard times,” Mr Quartermaine said.

“The macho mentality out at the mines is just horrendous.”

Mineset co-founder and WA-based miner Scott Dearlove

Since Mineset launched, the movement has grown to 15,000 Facebook followers and sold more than 400 shirts, stickers and hats.

Mr Quartermaine said those interested in supporting the fundraiser could buy merchandise or discuss sponsorship opportunities.

You can connect with Mineset on Facebook here or via Instagram at mineset.aus

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

