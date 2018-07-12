Funding windfall to boost local environmental body

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS: Gladstone Conservation Council will receive its increased funding soon.

EVERY DOLLAR COUNTS: Gladstone Conservation Council will receive its increased funding soon. Barry Leddicoat

THE GLADSTONE Conservation Council is set to have its funding more than doubled in the next month.

Minister for Environment Leanne Enoch recently announced funding for conservation councils across Queensland will increase from $490,000 per year to $840,000 per year for the next five years.

The GCC has been running for the past five years on a budget of $25,000 per year.

The new announcement will see them allocated about $65,000.

Cheryl Watson, spokesperson for GCC, said the group was very happy to hear the news.

"All those years everything has been out of our pockets, we've committed (our own) time and money," she said.

We've had a part-time coordinator but now we'll be able to put her on full-time.

Ms Watson said a full-time coordinator would allow GCC to do more advocacy work and to apply for grants, potentially increasing the organisation's revenue further.

"It takes a lot of the burden off us (volunteers)," she said.

GCC will be looking to host more functions as a result of the funding increase.

It's Annual General Meeting is on July 26 at 6pm at Gladstone Library. All are welcome.

To join the group, email gladstoneconservationcouncil@hotmail.com.