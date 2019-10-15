FUNDING V CAPITAL WORKS: What your school gets

(back) Rosannah Stedman, Maddison Cambell (front) Amber Write and Brooke Assman out front Toolooa State High School's new building being constructed.

(back) Rosannah Stedman, Maddison Cambell (front) Amber Write and Brooke Assman out front Toolooa State High School's new building being constructed.

ONE Gladstone school received more than $55.5 million in State and Federal Government money in three years - giving it the highest funding in the region.

The massive amount of money some schools have received from governments can be revealed after an independent compilation of figures from the MySchool website.

Gladstone State High School received more money from government coffers than any other school in the region, receiving $55.5 million over the three most recently available years.

Toolooa State High School, received the second highest amount of state and federal government funding with $38.8 million.

Tannum Sands State High School was the third highest in the region receiving $38.8 million over the three year period.

Toolooa State High School principal Justin Harrison said the school's growing cohort meant upgraded infrastructure was necessary.

"Every bit of funding goes back into the kids to improve our facilities," Mr Harrison said.

"We've got a number of projects completed in recent years.

"The big one, which will be opened soon, is our new $5 million building to cater for our six full cohorts which start next year."

Poppy Longden, Ismari Van Der Westhuizen (front) Tanveer Salaria and Michael Steveno at Toolooa State High School's newest building.

Builyan State School in Boyne Valley received the most government funding per student of any school in the Gladstone region. The school, which had eight students in 2017, received $41,086 in government funding for each child.

Ubobo State School in Boyne Valley received $39,329 for each of its eight students in 2017, the Gladstone region's second highest funding per student.

Over 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years, Gladstone State High School, in West Gladstone, spent $10.5 million on capital expenditure, more than any other school in the Gladstone region.

The figures reveal exactly how much money every school has received from government funding over 2015, 2016 and 2017 calendar years and how much money has been spent on capital projects over the 2015, 2016 and 2017 financial years.

We're sorry but the NAPLAN Schools list doesn't work properly without JavaScript enabled. Please enable it to continue.

Over that same three year period Chanel College spent $8 million on capital expenditure, the region's second highest.

Trinity College spent $7.8 million on capital expenditure over that period, the third highest in the Gladstone region.

A Queensland department of Education spokesman said they were continuing to invest in Gladstone schools.

"The Department of Education actively monitors state schools experiencing enrolment growth and works with school communities to ensure that infrastructure needs are met as part of the school's planning processes," they said.

"This includes monitoring school capacity and enrolment data, as well as projected enrolment growth across the short, medium and long term so that future growth needs are planned for appropriately."

Significant investments include:

A new $6 million two-storey building with eight general learning spaces for Gladstone State High School, delivered under the 2020 Ready program in 2017.

•Clinton State School received a multistorey building with five general learning spaces and one science area, delivered in 2017 with a budget of almost $4 million.

•Clinton State School received close to $2 million in 2017 for airconditioning replacements.

•Clinton State School received almost $1.4 million for an infill to deliver four general learning areas and a special music classroom with this work delivered earlier this year.

•Toolooa State High School is receiving almost $5 million for a new multistorey building with four specialist learning areas under the 2020 Ready program, to be delivered in November 2019.

•Toolooa State High School also received over $1.5 million for an upgrade to its hall precinct in 2018.

•Boyne Island State School benefited from a $1.4 million hall upgrade in 2018.