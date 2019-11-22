Menu
Curtis Coast Dolphins (front) Zakodi Loats, Taylah Kidd, Sami Russell, Riley Turnbull, Ruby Locker, Jessica Buck and (back) Olivia Lester and Renate Frew
Funding to help netball club grow

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
22nd Nov 2019 8:30 AM
NETBALL: Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association plans to grow its competition.

The club has been approved for funding of $100,000 from Gladstone Regional Council to convert two grass courts into all-weather courts.

Club secretary June Button said the funding was “awesome”.

“For us to get two new courts, our lowest quote was around $150,000,” Button said.

“It’s a lot of money for a little club like ours.”

The club has five all-weather courts but last season the Under 11 and 13 competitions were at capacity.

Button said having seven all-weather courts would allow the club to take on more players next year.

“It means we can have more teams in all divisions,” she said.

In 2018, the club hosted its first carnival, inviting teams from Biloela, Gladstone and Bundaberg for the one-day event.

Button said club members hoped to continue hosting the carnival and that the extra courts would give them the potential to expand to a two-day event.

She said without the council’s funding, the club would have been waiting a few more years to resurface the courts.

The club applied for the council’s Sport and Active Recreation – Strategic Project funding under the Regional Enhancement Fund.

A Community Investment Assessment Panel assessed the club’s application based on a variety of criteria.

The panel’s assessment outcomes were presented at Tuesday’s council meeting.

They said the club’s application “clearly demonstrated the importance of proactive facility improvement planning”.

They found the upgrade would increase participation and the region’s sport and recreation profile to host club and school carnivals.

The panel commented that the project would complement existing netball facilities in Gladstone.

Button encouraged other clubs wanting to upgrade their infrastructure to look at the council’s funding initiatives.

