Funding to attract more tourists to our region

Andy Cornelissen with Olivia, 9 and Sophie, 11 with red throat and coral trout at the afternoon weigh-in on Day 3 of the 2019 Boyne Tannum HookUp.

TWO of the region’s popular events will share in a $30,000 funding boost from the latest round of Queensland Destination Events Program grants.

Australia’s biggest fishing competition, the Boyne Tannum HookUp, will receive $20,000 and the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival will receive $10,000.

HookUp president Jennifer McGuire said the money would go towards promoting the event to a wider audience.

“We’ve been working with Tourism and Events Queensland for the previous 18 months. For the 2019 event they gave us $20,000 and for the 2020 event $20,000,” Mrs McGuire said.

“We’re not using the money to run the event — our financial model for the HookUp is such that registrations pay for all the major boat package prizes.

“We use the $20,000 to promote the event to the southeast corner of Queensland — Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and up into the Wide Bay area.

“We also work with our media partners about what we can do with TEQ’s $20,000 in order to leverage that further and promote Australia’s biggest fishing competition to get more tourists here.”

Boyne Tannum HookUp committee president Jenny McGuire and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Assistant treasurer and Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher congratulated the successful events and commended their contribution to the local economy.

“Events attract visitors which create jobs in the tourism sector,” Mr Butcher said.

“As an added bonus we also see world-class events like the Boyne Tannum HookUp and the Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

8 Ball Aitken had the crowd rocking at the 2019 Agnes Blues Roots and Rock Festival.

“Queensland Government-supported events attract thousands of visitors each year which maintains our reputation as a world-class destination for tourism and events.”

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said QDEP funding could be used for marketing, strategic plan development, new staff or event infrastructure.

“We work closely with organisers to maximise the impact of these events for our economy, encouraging tourists to stay in regional Queensland to experience what we have to offer,” Ms Jones said.

“We’re investing more in tourism than any government in Queensland’s history because we know this sector is vital for jobs growth in our state.

“To date, we’ve delivered more than $10 million to grow more than 302 events across Queensland.”