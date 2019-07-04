Menu
GRANTED: Baffle Creek Community Inc will receive $96,500 in funding to upgrade their community centre.
News

Funding granted for Baffle Creek

Geordi Offord
by
4th Jul 2019 7:52 AM
4th Jul 2019 7:52 AM

CENTRAL Queensland is set to benefit from more than $1 million in grants to go towards recovery and resilience projects after many communities were devastated by last year's bushfires.

Baffle Creek Community Inc received a grant of $96,500 to upgrade its existing community centre.

The building is used as a recovery centre following disaster events.

Baffle Creek Community Inc grants manager Karen Porter said the grant will allow the group to expand its facility, add a kitchen and also male and female bathrooms.

"We applied because we have a small community centre and it's difficult to fit a support agency in to the building.

"We usually have people overflowing to the carpark," she said. "It'll be a big difference not just through disasters but year round.

"We're really excite. It's a huge change for us, we're only a small community so we don't have enough people to raise the funds ourselves."

Ms Porter said the facility is also used throughout the year.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett was pleased.

"This funding boost is very welcome news for the Baffle Creek community," he said.

"Over $96,000 will go a long way to upgrade their existing community centre.

"The Baffle Creek Community Centre acts as a hub for the area during times of rest and indeed during times of disaster."

Federal Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud said the grants would deliver longer-term projects to drive recovery and build resilience.

"The bushfires really hurt Central Queensland communities last year," he said.

"These grants are an opportunity to help local organisations as they help their communities to recover."

State Communities Minister Coralee O'Rourke said NGO's, community groups and local governments could apply in the first round of funding.

"We received a number of high quality applications, many of them from the areas worst affected by the bushfires in late 2018," she said.

"I'm pleased to say that we have selected 21 recipients, and we're looking forward to seeing the projects take shape."

