Funding gives CQ manufacturers a leg-up

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Feb 2020 6:00 PM
A STATE initiative to create jobs and maximise local manufacturing strengths will allow CQ manufacturers to tap in to $4.5 million in funding.

Grants of between $5000 and $1 million are available through the Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the program would help CQ manufacturers create more local jobs and extend their reach into new markets.

“This funding will give our manufacturers a big leg-up when it comes to evolving their operations and employing more people,” Mr O’Rourke said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the wide range of grants could benefit manufacturing businesses of all sizes.

For more information, visit qld.gov.au.

