Funding for drought-affected towns

THE latest $200-million round of the Building Better Regions Fund will help communities hardest hit by the drought.

Federal Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd urged communities to take advantage of the fund to get infrastructure projects off the ground.

“We are here for our regional and rural communities who are doing it tough through drought,” Mr O’Dowd said.

He encouraged eligible organisations with a project ready to start to apply.

“Our region has already benefited from previous rounds of the BBRF with many projects, driving economic growth in Flynn and delivering lasting benefits to our local communities,” he said.

Applications close December 19. For more information, visit business.gov.au/bbrf