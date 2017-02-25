'A farce': Anger as Gladstone jobs training dropped

NOT HAPPY: Gidarjil Development Corporation director Kerry Blackman says missing out on funding is a "farce”.

GIDARJIL director Kerry Blackman has issued a stinging rebuke to the Palaszczuk Government after funding for one of its programs was cut.

Funding for the program, which trained up students in conservation and land management and worked in conjunction with Gidarjil's sea ranger initiative, was given to Gladstone Engineering Alliance in the latest round of grants.

Mr Blackman, who labelled the decision a "farce", said Gidarjil's program had been very successful and was specifically developed with its partner CQUniveristy.

"They didn't speak to us or notify us about (the government's) decision," Mr Blackman said.

"It's deflating and demoralising to lose the funding (because) if the whole community is hurting then the Aboriginal community is hurting even worse after this decision."

UNHAPPY: Kerry Blackman has given the State Government a stinging rebuke.

Mr Blackman said the certificate one in conservation and land management was Gidarjil's "bread and butter" program.

However, Mr Blackman vowed to "add to the joke" by not competing for any future funding for the program.

Despite this Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said he would help Gidarjil advocate for funding at the next round of grants.

"These grants are allocated twice a year and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose," Mr Butcher said.

"Gidarjil applied for 12 lots of funding and received $1.6 million for its programs...we've also given funding for three fulltime positions with their sea rangers program."