Cr Glenn Churchill, (far back) Cameron Curd, Michael Connolly, Belynda Waugh, Lindsay Wassell, Dea Wassell, Wesley Walker, Lorna McGrath, Member for Gladstone Glenn butcher, Heather Jensen, Luke Wrathall, Andreia Pereira and (front) Sharon Hare, Kristel Kelly and Lee McIvor
Funding celebrates creativity

24th Nov 2019
DESTINATION sculptures, a souvenir range and a writing workshop were among 14 arts and culture projects to receive funding from the Regional Arts Development Fund.

The projects shared in almost $51,000 to develop local artists and cultural events.

The RADF is a project developed by Arts Queensland and administered by Gladstone Regional Council.

On Saturday, a presentation ceremony was held for the recipients at Gladstone Art Gallery & Museum.

Councillor Glenn Churchill is the chair of the RADF committee and said it was a day to celebrate the region’s creativity.

Cr Churchill congratulated all involved and was excited to see places such as Baffle Creek and Turkey Beach receive funding.

He said it was important to get everyone in the region involved so the funding wasn’t “Gladstone-centric” and to showcase the areas.

He said while some projects such as the podcast network were aimed at advancing the region’s arts, others such as presenting embroidery skills were the grassroots.

“It’s important to remember the original art styles as we explore new adventures,” he said.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said it was great to see recipients come from a broad spectrum of the arts.

“These grants help people do bigger and better things,” Mr Butcher said.

He and Cr Churchill both encouraged local artists to apply for future rounds of the RADF.

