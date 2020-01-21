Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.
News

Funding boosts community projects

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
21st Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than $305,000 is being delivered to Gladstone groups through the Queensland Government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said many projects wouldn’t have eventuated without the fund.

“It’s an investment in community, schooling and safety, during one of the worst bushfire seasons our state has seen,” Mr Butcher said.

The fund will provide:

  • $17,190 for the Gladstone Regional State Emergency Service to print a history book.
  • $33,494 for the Ambrose State School for an upgraded eating area and new stage
  • $30,000 for the Capricorn Shooters Association to construct an eco-amenities block.
  • $34,465 for the Central Football Club Gladstone to install perimeter netting and buy new equipment
  • $35,000 for the Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association to upgrade courts.
  • $35,000 for the Gladstone Athletic Club to upgrade the long jump path
  • $3022 for the Gladstone Festivals and Events Association to buy branded marquees
  • $33,273 for the Gladstone Model Aero Club to buy a tractor and accessories
  • $34,749 for the Mount Larcom and District Show Society for upgrades
  • $18,844 for the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club to buy a new vehicle
  • $30,289 for Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours to buy a new motor vehicle

For more information, visit justice.qld.gov.au/grants.

gambling community benefit fund
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Yachtie’s Sunday session

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Yachtie’s Sunday session

        News DOZENS showed up for the second Sunday session hosted by the Gladstone Yacht Club.

        Heatwave hits Gladstone

        premium_icon Heatwave hits Gladstone

        Weather A BOM meteorologist says the Port City is unlikely to see relief from the high...

        Gladstone brewers home for beer fest

        premium_icon Gladstone brewers home for beer fest

        News A FORMER Gladstone family behind one of the Sunshine Coast’s most popular bars have...

        Can’t miss event for beer and cider lovers

        premium_icon Can’t miss event for beer and cider lovers

        Whats On In less than two weeks, Albion Park will turn into a fun-filled venue full of food...