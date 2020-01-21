Funding boosts community projects

MORE than $305,000 is being delivered to Gladstone groups through the Queensland Government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said many projects wouldn’t have eventuated without the fund.

“It’s an investment in community, schooling and safety, during one of the worst bushfire seasons our state has seen,” Mr Butcher said.

The fund will provide:

$17,190 for the Gladstone Regional State Emergency Service to print a history book.

$33,494 for the Ambrose State School for an upgraded eating area and new stage

$30,000 for the Capricorn Shooters Association to construct an eco-amenities block.

$34,465 for the Central Football Club Gladstone to install perimeter netting and buy new equipment

$35,000 for the Curtis Coast Dolphins Netball Association to upgrade courts.

$35,000 for the Gladstone Athletic Club to upgrade the long jump path

$3022 for the Gladstone Festivals and Events Association to buy branded marquees

$33,273 for the Gladstone Model Aero Club to buy a tractor and accessories

$34,749 for the Mount Larcom and District Show Society for upgrades

$18,844 for the Tannum Sands Surf Life Saving Club to buy a new vehicle

$30,289 for Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours to buy a new motor vehicle

For more information, visit justice.qld.gov.au/grants.