The government has committed $800,000 to deliver renal services across Central Queensland.
News

Funding boost helps advance CQ kidney health

Mark Zita
by
13th Jun 2019 3:13 PM
KIDNEY health has been given a boost thanks to extra funding by the Queensland Government.

The government has committed $800,000 to deliver renal services across Central Queensland.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the funding was critical to close the gap between indigenous and non-indigenous Queenslanders.

"First Nations people are twice as likely to suffer from kidney disease - health gaps like this are unacceptable,” Mr Butcher said.

"People who live in regional communities deserve world-class health care, and that's exactly what we're going to deliver here.”

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Steven Miles' office said Queensland Health is yet to confirm how the funds will be distributed.

"Once the decisions are made, we can announce but right now this is just a funding announcement,” she said.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said specialist renal services would be available to the community.

"We're investing in services for people with advanced kidney disease to improve their quality of life,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"It's a multidisciplinary model of care.”

The funding is part of a $10 million statewide investment to deliver the Advancing Kidney Care 2026 Plan.

For more information about the plan, visit health.qld.gov.au.

