Funding boost for families offers wide range of support

Support for victims of domestic violence in the Gladstone area been boosted to the tune of $1.1 million.

Serving the Gladstone region for more than 20 years, the Women's Health Awareness Group of Gladstone provides women's health services, sexual assault services, and domestic and family violence services.

Director Sarah Olsen said GWHC is very pleased to receive ongoing government support and highlighted the crucial work that their organisation offers.

"We provide a variety of community education opportunities from protective behaviours, to puberty classes, to menopause workshops,” Ms Olsen said.

"Regarding counselling, we provide women's health counselling to women who are above 15, sexual assault counselling to men and women who have been impacted by sexual assault, and domestic violence counselling to children and victims.

"A big part of what we do is work with other community organisations to ensure people in the Gladstone region receive wraparound support.

"We work in collaboration with other services to identify emerging trends, respond to needs, and find ways to work together to make Gladstone a safer place for families.”

When asked by Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher during a recent sitting of parliament, Minister for Communities, Women and Youth, Minister for Child Safety and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence, Shannon Fentiman outlined what was being done to increase support for vulnerable families in Gladstone.

"In 2016-17, 14 non-government organisations are funded by the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services, with investment of more than $6.5 million in the Gladstone region,” Ms Fentiman said.

"$760,000 of this funding is new investment since 2015-16.

"The total investment in the Gladstone region for services relating to child protection is $3.8 million.”

Ms Fentiman said an additional child safety officer had also recently been funded in Gladstone in an ongoing effort to reform the child protection system.

The domestic violence services that the Women's Health Awareness Group of Gladstone provide include: