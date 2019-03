MARINE WATCH: Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre has been given a $5050 grant to adapt CoralWatch learning resources to CQ students. Teacher Warren Hodgson is shown matching coral to a bleach chart.

CORAL health education in the Gladstone region has been boosted by a $5050 grant to Boyne Island Environmental Education Centre.

The centre is a hub for schools across Central Queensland, allowing students to have a first-hand experience learning about the health of the Great Barrier Reef.

It is also a partner with CoralWatch, a program dedicated to collecting and analysing data regarding coral bleaching events on the reef.

Principal Michael Gabriel said the funding would allow the adaptation of CoralWatch learning resources to suit more local situations.

"A lot of the education resources are based around the Moreton Bay area in Brisbane,” Mr Gabriel said.

"This grant will help us establish a local CQ resource bank.”

Former principal and CoralWatch ambassador David Kopelke will lead the project in to creating new resources.

"He'll be putting together a local Port Curtis and Keppel Bay CoralWatch resource,” Mr Gabriel said.

It'll include information about coral found locally which will be gathered through research and photography.

Over 3000 students a year go to the centre to learn about the reef and sustainability.

It also offers other citizen science projects including Harbour Watch, Air Watch and Mangrove Watch.

The money was given by Fitzroy Basin Association.